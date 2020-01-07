Plan to set up Bayyaram steel plant under consideration

Hyderabad: Telangana State Secretary to Industry department Jayesh Ranjan said that the proposal to set up the Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) at Bayyaram is under consideration and the official committee headed by Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra was examining various aspects regarding establishment of the plant.

In a clarification to the report published in The Hans India under "TS govt drops 'unviable' Bayyaram steel plant" on January 4, the official, who is also Director (Mines and Geology) said that the government was strongly determined to ensure that the project becomes a reality.

He also said that the Task Force meetings are being held at the Ministry of Steel in New Delhi and the State government will participate and furnish the required inputs for finalisation of the feasibility report.

Jayesh said that a team of MECON limited, Ranchi have visited various sites for suitability to establish the ISP, land availability, water resource and cost, power source and cost, raw materials availability and extension of incentives and concessions by the State government.

The government furnished the required inputs to MECON except plant location, land availability and iron ore linkage.

He also said that the reassessment of iron ore deposits in the State by Geological Survey of India reflected to be inferior quality and not suitable as raw material.

Based on the suggestion by task force for iron ore linkage from NMDC mines in Chhattisgarh, the State government entrusted Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to take up feasibility survey for laying of railway lines from Bailadella to the proposed plant in Bayyaram area.

The RVNL submitted the report and it is under examination by State government. The NMDC already expressed willingness for supply of iron ore, Jayesh added.