Planet parade through an enthusiast’s lens
Hyderabad: Sambhu Prasad, a retired deputy commissioner from excise and prohibition department of Telangana state had captured the planet parade on his telescope, when six planets of our solar system lined up in a row recently.
On this rare occasion, Sambhu Prasad has mounted his telescope on the terrace of his building at Dilsukhnagar and invited neighbours and students. He said that the event was not an ordinary one and that one can’t see it frequently.
He explained to the students about the solar system and how the planets rotate around themselves and revolve around the Sun. The students watched the planet parade on his telescope with fascination.
