  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Plans afoot for wellness centre in Brahmana Vellemla

Plans afoot for wellness centre in Brahmana Vellemla
x
Highlights

As part of the measures taken by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the overall development of Brahmana Vellemla Balancing Reservoir, plans are afoot on developing the site as a tourist destina-tion and in various other ways.

Nalgonda: As part of the measures taken by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for the overall development of Brahmana Vellemla Balancing Reservoir, plans are afoot on developing the site as a tourist destina-tion and in various other ways. As part of these efforts, the Minister is striving to establish a wellness centre there.

Following the orders of the Minister, wellness centre representatives met with District Collector Ila Tripathi in her chamber on Tuesday.

The Collector pointed out that Brahmana Vellemla has several favourable factors, including irrigation facilities, a travel distance of just 20 minutes from Nalgonda, proximity to Hyderabad, a helipad, and BT (bitumen-topped) roads. These features could attract many visitors from Nalgonda and nearby areas during holidays to visit the project.

The Collector informed that the government is ready to provide the necessary land for the wellness centre.

Representatives, led by Rajender, discussed with the DC the aspects of land allocation, agreements with the government, rules and regulations, required facilities, and other relevant matters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick