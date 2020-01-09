Platform ticket hiked by Rs 10 in Hyderabad during Sankranti

The South-Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the platform ticket by Rs 10 during Sankranti making the ticket price to Rs 20. The new prices will be charged at Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations.

The SCR wants to decrease the rush of non-travellers who accompany the rail travellers to the station. The price will be charged from January 9 to January 20, said CH Rakesh, CPRO of South-Central Railway (SCR).

The decision has been taken to decrease the passenger rush during the festival. Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations witness heavy footfall as the people head to their native places.