Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Platform ticket hiked by Rs 10 in Hyderabad during Sankranti

Platform ticket hiked by Rs 10 in Hyderabad during Sankranti
Highlights

The South-Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the platform ticket by Rs 10 during Sankranti making the ticket price to Rs 20. The new prices will be...

The South-Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the platform ticket by Rs 10 during Sankranti making the ticket price to Rs 20. The new prices will be charged at Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations.

The SCR wants to decrease the rush of non-travellers who accompany the rail travellers to the station. The price will be charged from January 9 to January 20, said CH Rakesh, CPRO of South-Central Railway (SCR).

The decision has been taken to decrease the passenger rush during the festival. Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations witness heavy footfall as the people head to their native places.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR9 Jan 2020 10:52 AM GMT

People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR

High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...
CM Jagan launches
CM Jagan launches 'Amma Vodi' in Chittoor, dedicates the scheme...
Government put economy in
Government put economy in 'cold storage': Priyanka Gandhi
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog
PM Modi meets economists, experts at Niti Aayog


Top