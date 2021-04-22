Plea filed in HC to cancel corporation and municipal elections in Telangana

Congress leader Shabbir Ali on Thursday moved a lunch motion petition in the high court to cancel the upcoming Warangal and Khammam municipal corporation election and elections for other municipalities.

Earlier, a petition was filed on the same when the court asked the state government and state election commission to take a decision adding that it will not involve in the matter.

The state election commission also sought advice from the government which said that the election will be held as per the schedule. While the SEC was preparing for the announcement, the Congress leader approached the high court.

"The state government has already imposed a night curfew and I request the court to prevent the government from holding elections," the petition stated.

On the other hand, Chief Justice Hima Kohli dismissed the hearing of the lunch motion petition. The CJ asked the petitioner to request the state election commission.