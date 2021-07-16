Plea for Rs 1,500 crore as grant to TSRTC

Hyderabad: Trade union leader and former director of APSRTC M Nageswara Rao on Thursday requested the State government to provide Rs 1500 crore as grant to the TSRTC as promised in the budget in the Assembly.

The former director said that the Corporation was reeling under losses because of the rise in diesel prices and expenditure without income during Covid-induced lockdown.

He said that during June 2020, the diesel prices were Rs 67.82 per litre but now the prices are Rs 97.96 per litre, which means the prices have increased by Rs 30.14 within 13 months.

The Corporation consumes about 20,000 litres per year and this is causing an additional burden of Rs 600 crore per year on the corporation.

With lack of revenues, the employees are unable to get salaries on time every month, said Nageswara Rao. He requested chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to release Rs 1,500 crore as grant to the Corporation.