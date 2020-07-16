Plea not to connect pipeline to nala in Malkajgiri

Malkajgiri: The residents of NMDC Colony, Shridharnagar, Rajanagar, Upparguda and Seafield Colony are opposing the move to connect flood canal pipeline to the NMDC nala. They point out that the nala passing through NMDC Colony has a limited capacity and keeps overflowing even if there is a short spell of rain. At least six streets in the colony get water-logged heavily when it downpours, paralysing life in the colonies.

The residents demand that the new pipeline work be diverted and connected from Anathasaraswathinagar or Kalyanagar towards RUB being constructed in Anandbagh, instead of connecting it to the NMDC nala. This would enable water from RUB and Bandlacheruvu to get discharged into Musi without affecting the residents.

The proposal for the widening of NMDC nala was made in 2016. However, according to the residents, encroachment of government lands has delayed the work.

Lamenting about their situation, Hariraju, a resident of NMDC colony shares, "Due to reduction of size of the nala and lack of proper water outlets, areas such as NMDC colony, Shridharnagar, Rajanagar, Upparguda and Seafield are inundated after heavy rains."

JLN Murthy, another resident of NMDC Colony, says, "The flood canal works were suggested to solve the issue of urban flooding in Anandbagh and Malkajgiri. However, no proper planning and execution is done behind it. The NMDC nala itself is a narrow nala which floods the entire stretch of road and the low-lying areas of NMDC Colony after a short spell of heavy rain. Connecting a rainwater canal will only make the situation worse for us.The primary issue is the encroachment of the drains which has reduced the size of the nala. We have asked the civic authorities to reconsider the layout for the convenience of 500 plus residing families."