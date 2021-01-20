Plenty of water this summer: KCR

Jayashnakar Bhupalpally: This ensuing summer, the Telangana State would be free from the water crisis. The prestigious Kaleshwaram project would fulfill the irrigation needs of the State in the current farming season. All the reservoirs, water bodies and tanks will be filled with stored water from the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme from February onwards, according to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. During his visit to the Medigadda barrage constructed under Kaleshwaram at Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to come out with project-wise operational guidelines for optimum utilisation of available water resources from the one of India's biggest lift irrigation scheme that covers 75 per cent of the ayacut in the State.



The CM said that 16.17 TMC ft of water would be stored at a height of 99.7 metres in Medigadda which will provide adequate irrigation water for two agricultural seasons in Telangana.

"The Kaleshwaram project had redrawn the Irrigation Map of the Telangana State," said KCR and told the officials to set up control rooms at the Medigadda barrage and Dummugudem barrage, and finalise the operational rules for all the projects.

