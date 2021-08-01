PM, CM miserably failed on all fronts: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday criticised that both the Central and the State governments failed to fulfil the problems of people and rescue them in the present pandemic times.

Participating in Nalgonda mandal parishad general body meeting, the MP reviewed the performance of all departments in mandal. He said it was unfortunate that Telangana was the only State in the country, which was not implementing the crop insurance scheme for the farmers. Expressing his serious concern over the government's lackadaisical attitude in this regard, the Congress leader said that farmers were being abandoned even as they were faced with grave situations such as heavy rains or floods or natural calamities. The Congress government had implemented crop insurance scheme effectively in the state, he pointed out.

The MP said that rural poor children had been suffering heavily as they were deprived of proper facilities to pursue online education and added that either the government should provide proper infrastructure and amenities for online education or it speed up the vaccination and reopen the schools at the earliest.

As per the government doctors report, vaccination was going on at a very slow pace and only 10 per cent of Nalgonda mandal population of 65,000 people received two doses of vaccination so far, he noted, adding that Both PM Narendra Modi and CM K Chandrashekar Rao utterly failed in procuring and supplying Covid vaccines. ZPTC Laxmaiah and other people's representatives and officials of all government departments participated in this meeting.