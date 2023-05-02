Live
PM Modi a destroyer, but KCR is a creator: Shravan
Hyderabad: The BRS senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan admonished Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making irresponsible and hate-mongering statements on the new Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat constructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Dr Sravan blasted Bandi Sanjay for saying that the new Secretariat design was conceived to impress the AIMIM party and it will be demolished if BJP comes to power.
Speaking at the BRS party's Athmeeya Sammelan held under the leadership of Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud at Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Dr Dasoju Sravan launched a tirade on BJP. Stating that BJP was known only for destructive and divisive politics, Dr Sravan urged Telangana people to put an end to saffron party's draconian and misguided acts, by electing KCR as the CM for the third time.
"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not just achieved Telangana, but also building it into a Golden Telangana. The new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat has been constructed by CM KCR as a testament to Telangana's progress and glorious future. It will go down in history as one of the greatest places. Unable to digest this, BJP has been creating unnecessary controversies over the new Secretariat," Dr Dasoju Sravan added.