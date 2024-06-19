PM Modi acting as an autocrat: CPI

Yadagirigutta: CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao has stated that Modi who said 400 seats would be won in the just concluded general election almost got defeated in securing a mere 240 seats and forming government with regional parties. He observed that a secular party like BRS should survive for the sake of the nation.

The CPI leader was launching state-level training classes for Dalitha Hakkula Porata Samiti in Yadagirigutta town on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, he alleged that PM Narendra Modi was acting in an autocratic way, throwing all democratic norms to the dust bin. It is unfortunate that the BJP won eight seats in Telangana, he added. CPI party would work with renewed vigour to raise people’s issues despite being an ally of the Congress, he clarified.

On the phone tapping scandal in the State, he demanded that all the guilty should be punished. He cast doubts on the Rs 1,200-crore development works at Yadadri temple and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the quality of works. He urged that it was the responsibility of the people to keep BJP away from power corridors in the state.