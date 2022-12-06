PM Modi dials up YS Sharmila, inquires about her arrest

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly dialled up YSRTP chief YS Sharmila and has spoken to her for ten minutes. Sources said that PM Modi questioned her about the TRS activists' attack during her padayatra and police towing her vehicle when she was inside the car. It is learnt that PM Modi asked her to be brave and invited her to Delhi.



YS Sharmila thanked PM Modi for expressing his concern towards her and stated that she will visit Delhi. Now, PM Modi's call to YS Sharmila has become a hot topic in the State political circle.

It is also learnt that PM Modi reportedly asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the arrest of his sister YS Sharmila in Hyderabad. CM YS Jagan attended the all-party meeting on G20 and it is said that PM Modi questioned CM Jagan about his reaction after police towed the car of YS Sharmila.

It is said that PM Modi questioned why he was silent and did not even condemn the arrest of his sister YS Sharmila. Sources said that CM Jagan was silent when PM questioned him about Sharmila.