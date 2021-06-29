PM Modi invites Warangal Chai Wala for Mann Ki Baat

Hyderabad: A 'Chai Wala' from Warangal has bagged an opportunity to participate in the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat. Mohammad Pasha from Patak Mahela area of Warangal has received an invitation from the Prime Minister's Office to attend the Mann Ki Baat programme that is scheduled in first week of July.

Bhadru, project director of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Warangal district confirmed the same on Monday.

Mohammad Pasha is running the tea shop on the footpath near MGM Hospital. He had taken a loan from PM Atmanirbar Bharat in August last year. Pasha stood first in carrying out the transactions through Google Pay and Phonepe by efficiently utilizing the amount.

Bhadru said that only a few street vendors including Pasha who got the loan from Atmanirbar Nirbar were picked up to attend Mann Ki Baat. Meanwhile, Pasha said that it was difficult for him to believe the call from Prime Minister's office.