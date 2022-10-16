PM Modi to dedicate 3 banking units in TS

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate three digital banking units (DBUs) in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh, out of 75 across the nation on Sunday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy would be present during the dedication of DBUs at Jangaon. One each will be started in Rajanna Siricilla and Khammam districts.

The DBUs are meant to bring the banking services closer to everyone. Following this, the DBUs help beneficiaries under various government schemes directly.

Digital kits for the opening of savings bank accounts, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, current accounts, mobile banking, internet banking, and debit and credit cards would be issued through these DBUs.

Similarly, for traders and businessmen issuing UPI QR codes, Bhim-Aadhar, Point of Sale (POS) and other services would also be made available.