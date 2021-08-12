PM Modi to interact with Warangal woman as part of Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad

A woman from Itikalapalli of Warangal Rural district has got an opportunity to communicate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



As a part of Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad, the Prime Minister said that he will be interacting with the woman self help groups promoted under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (National Rural Livelihoods Mission) here on today.

District IKP project manager Dayakar said that Nazima has been selected from Telangana to participate in the event on the management of thrift associations in rural areas and the development of women through it.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that Narendra Modi will release a handbook which has collection of success stories of women self-help groups members from all across the country.