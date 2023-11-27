PM Modi to participate in roadshow today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take part in a roadshow in the city from RTC X Roads to Kachiguda X Roads on Monday evening. Modi will address Sakala Janula Sankalpa Sabha public meetings in Mahabubabad and SSR Grounds in Karimanagar.

BJP national president JP Nadda will participate in a roadshow in the Jagtial roadshow from the Old Bus Stand and address a public meeting in Bodhan, Banswada, and Jukkal. Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public meetings in Huzurabad and participate in roadshows in Peddapally and Macherial. Assam Chief Minister HimanthaBiswa Sharma to address public meetings in Devarakadra, Manthani, and will take part in a roadshow on Parakala Road from the BJP Warangal Party Office. Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goel, to address IT and intellectuals in Vishnupuri Gardens in Hanumakonda.

The Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, to address a meeting in Siddipet. BJP senior leader V Muralidharan to address a meeting of party workers in Alampur and take part in a door-to-door and rally in Alampur.