PM Modi to unveil three books on Venkaiah Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually unveil three books on the life of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.

The book launch is being organised, marking the occasion of celebrating the completion of 75 years of Naidu.

The celebrations will be held at the Anvaya Convention in Gachibowli at 10 AM, in which the books will be unveiled by the Prime Minister.

The three books include Venkaiah Naidu - A Life in Service in English; Celebrating Bharat, the five Five-year Journey of Naidu as the 13th Vice-President of the Country in English, and Mahanetha (Jeevana Chitra Malika) in Telugu will be unveiled by Modi.

