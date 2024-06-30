Live
- Convergence Foundation co-hosts a landmark meet on ‘Creating Systemic Impact’
- Cab driver reveals he earns Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per day, internet reacts
- India posts record-breaking 603/6, SA fight back
- 140mn in joy of tears
- Bookshelf
- 12 Injured in Bus-Oil Tanker Collision in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Focus on projects that can be taken up in PPP mode says Collector P Prasanthi
- ‘Agla Varka’ initiative launched to redefine Punjab
- Pawan Kalyan Likely to Meet Telangana Janasena Leaders in Hyderabad
- Andhra Pradesh: Officials make all arrangements for pension distribution
Just In
PM Modi to unveil three books on Venkaiah Naidu
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually unveil three books on the life of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually unveil three books on the life of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday.
The book launch is being organised, marking the occasion of celebrating the completion of 75 years of Naidu.
The celebrations will be held at the Anvaya Convention in Gachibowli at 10 AM, in which the books will be unveiled by the Prime Minister.
The three books include Venkaiah Naidu - A Life in Service in English; Celebrating Bharat, the five Five-year Journey of Naidu as the 13th Vice-President of the Country in English, and Mahanetha (Jeevana Chitra Malika) in Telugu will be unveiled by Modi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS