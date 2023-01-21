PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Feb 13

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Telangana State has been rescheduled for February 13. Initially, the visit was planned for January 19th but was cancelled due to a meeting of the party's national executive committee. However, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has now finalised the new date for the visit.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for modernisation works at Secunderabad Railway Station, which is part of a development project worth 7,000 crore rupees. He will also address a public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds.