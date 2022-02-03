PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Feb 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour in Hyderabad on February 5 and will participate in various programmes. Modi will visit ICRISAT around 2.45 pm to launch the new logo of the research centre as a part of 50th anniversary celebrations.

The PM will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT's Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa

At 5 pm, he will visit Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Munchintal of Shamshabad and will dedicate the 'Statue of Equality' erected in the ashram as a part of Ramanuja millenium celebrations. The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

The Prime Minister will also visit identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams that surround the Statue of Equality. Later, he will leave for Delhi.