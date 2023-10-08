PM Modi’s attack on BRS settles scores within party ranks

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Induru public meeting, followed by BJP chief JP Nadda’s interaction with leaders of the party during the party State Council Meetings held in the city on Friday, reportedly settled the differences between the old and new leaders in the party.



It may be mentioned here that there have been differences cropped up between the old guard and those who have newly joined the party. The differences have come into open outside the party circles after the Munugodu Assembly by-poll and the change of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The differences continued despite the party’s Central leadership telling both to work in unison to the party’s victory in Telangana.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said, “Earlier, the old guards felt the party was becoming like Congress and were dissatisfied with the functioning of newly joined leaders.”On the other, the newly joined leaders felt that the sudden change of State BJP chief had brought a lull within the party. Besides, one or two leaders openly expressed their disappointment over BRS MLC K Kavitha was not arrested despite her name being figured out in the Delhi Liquor Gate. In turn, it has sent a wrong message to the people, giving the impression that the BJP has struck an understanding with the ruling BRS in the state.

The Central leadership had made it clear that the functioning of the BJP as a political party was different from that of the functioning of the government.

It had asked the state party leaders not to indulge in rhetoric on the arrest of the BRS MLA. The unrelenting newly joined leaders questioned the same, asking what was stopping the Centre from taking action against the BRS MLC? Further, not taking action has sent a wrong signal, and both the BRS and Congress have taken advantage to attack the BJP. “We joined BJP with the sole idea of opposing BRS chief and CM KCR and BRS. But, the rumours spread that BJP-BRS struck a secret understanding defeating the very joining in the saffron brigade, and it was the main contention of the new leaders voiced before the party national leaders as well,” said another senior leader of the party.