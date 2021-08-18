PM Narendra Modi greets MP Arvind on wedding anniversary

Nizamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Dharmapuri Arvind's wife Priyanka for the sacrifice she makes as a housewife to make Arvind more popular in public service. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited D Arvind and his family to his official residence in New Delhi on 15th wedding anniversary of the MP and congratulated them on Wednesday.

Dharmapuri Priyanka also briefed the Prime Minister on her public service through the Dharmapuri Foundation.

Arvind said," We are immensely fortunate to be blessed by the PM Narendra Modiji on our 15th wedding." Our children, Samanyu (12), Rudraksh (4) accompanied us to this memorable meeting with PM Modi.