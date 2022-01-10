PM Narendra Modi to dedicate 'Statue of Equality' on February 2

Hyderabad: Ahead of the proposed unveiling of the 'Statue of Equality' a monument dedicated to the 11th-century Vaishnavaite Saint Bhagavad Ramanuja, commemorating 1,000 years since his birth at Muchintal village in Ranga Reddy district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the ashram of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami to see the arrangements being made for the inaugural function.

Officials said that the CM enquired about the arrangements being made for the visit of the Prime Minister to the ashram. It may be mentioned here that Jeeyar Swami had recently met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and invited him to inaugurate the statue.

The Chief Minister went around the ashram along with Jeeyar Swami and J Rameshwar Rao who has been playing key role in the execution of the project and made some suggestions regarding the statue unveiling programme. The TRS government wants to take extra care in ensuring that the programme passes off peacefully without any hitches particularly in the wake of administrative failure that was seen when Modi was on a visit to Punjab.