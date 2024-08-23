  • Menu
PM turning blind eye to scams: Salman Khurshid

Allegingthat SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has made large investments in Adani Group, CWC member Salman Khursid said that the board’s chief has made profits to the tune of Rs 3.7 crore so far.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, the former union minister blamed the Prime Minister for turning a blind eye to the unfolding scam rather than undertaking a probe. He said that despite Congress raising an alarm over the developments for years, the BJP government has overlooked them.

Putting the onus on the Union government for its failure to take up the JPC probe, he said that since Modi was behind him, the present government was reluctant to undertake any investigation into the matter. “All that we are demanding is appointing a JPC in the best interests of the nation. If the probe is ordered, the role of SEBI chairperson will be uncovered, as she has already made Rs 3.7 cr by investing in the Adani group,” he said.

