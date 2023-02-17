PM's goal is to develop all the villages in India: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Rangareddy: In the 'Prajagosa BJP Bharosa' programme held at Rupkhanpet village in Parigi mandal on Wednesday, BJP Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay said that Modi's goal is to develop all the villages in the country.

Addressing the crowd, he accused KCR of resorting to blackmail politics in the State. He said that there is no chance for the TRS party to win in Telangana state only, how can it win in other states, he questioned. He said that the central government had sanctioned 2.4 lakh houses to the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

Ten lakh jobs have been created this year under the Rozghar Mela scheme. TRS government which assured 80 lakhs jobs would be created, has allocated only 1000 crores, but for 80 thousand jobs, approximately 5000 crores need to be allocated. He said that unemployment allowances are not given to the unemployed in the State. He said that the state government is not implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana scheme started by the central government for the welfare of farmers.