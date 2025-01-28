PM’s plan to change constitution will come a cropper, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Continuing is tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that all the attempts ‘to change the constitution’ would prove futile.

The CM took part in the launch of a nationwide programme of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar on Monday. Revanth Reddy felt that Modi was making a series of attempts to change the constitution like the raids by Mahmud of Ghazni on India. “Modi is trying with all the force at his disposal to change the constitution. Similar to Ghazni Mahmud who tried several times to loot India, Modi is trying his best to change the constitution and do away with it. However, his attempts won’t succeed,” he affirmed.

Dubbing the BJP as the British Janata Party, Revanth Reddy said that Congress continues to follow the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi who fought against the Britishers and brought them to their knees. Similarly Rahul Gandhi stands against those who are trying to change the constitution. “Rahul Gandhi represents Gandhi Parivar, while Modi represents Godse parivar. It was Rahul Gandhi who got wind of it and asserted that once Modi gets the power he would try to change the constitution. And it was Rahul Gandhi who could stop him from doing so,” said Telangana Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy felt that battlelines were drawn between those who protect the constitution and those who wish to change it. “This is not electioneering, but is a battle between those who protect the constitution and those who want to change the constitution,” emphasised the CM. The rally was attended by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretary, S A Sampath Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP M Anil Kumar Yadav amongst others from the State.