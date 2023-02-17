Pocharam Srinivas Reddy promises houses to all homeless in Banswada

Nizamabad: Promising that there will be nobody shelterless in the Banswada constituency, State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that he will construct a house for every homeless family the Assembly segment.

Pocharam was speaking after laying the foundation stone of various infrastructure development projects at Suddulam Tanda in Kotagiri mandal under Banswada constituency on Thursday.

He said that due to the generosity of Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, Banswada constituency has been sanctioned the maximum number of 11,000 double bedroom houses in the State. He said that soon there will be implemented a scheme of Rs 3 lakh as a financial assistance to those who own a land for a house. He said he will grant a house to all those deserving.

Bodan RDO Rajeshwar, BRS leader Pocharam Surender Reddy, public representatives, leaders, officials and residents of Thanda participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Gram Panchayat building, CC roads and Bhoomi Puja for Jagadamba and Sewalal Maharaj temple.

Speaker Pocharam Srunivasa Reddy said that the State is number one in the country in the implementation of welfare schemes.

The Speaker said that a GO was issued on Wednesday for setting up a Gurukula school for tribal girls living between Hanmajipeta and Konapur villages in Banswada rural mandal.

He explained that welfare schemes are being provided to all the deserving people irrespective of caste, religion and politics. He explained that 66,679 farmers in Bansuwada constituency are getting Rs 100 crore annually. He said that Kaleshwaram water will be provided to house-to-house drinking water farms through the Mission Bhagiradha scheme