Poisonous snakes, litter, and anxiety!
Old Collectorate plagued by problems
Nagarkurnool: The old Collectorate building in the district is surrounded by issues, affecting the office employees who work there. Multiple offices, including several health department divisions, the Zilla Parishad office, the court, and the hostel for medical college students, are currently operating in the building.
However, employees report that upon entering the premises daily, they are greeted by heaps of garbage and debris. The interior courtyard of the building is filled with litter, and the presence of venomous snakes adds to the anxiety of the staff.
Formerly a beacon of hope when districts were formed, the old Collectorate now resembles a haunted bungalow, according to discussions among the office workers. The unsanitary conditions have created significant hardships for employees, court staff, and medical college students who work and study there.
As the new Collectorate has been functioning for nearly two years, employees express frustration that the authorities seem to have forgotten about the maintenance of the old Collectorate.
Dust has settled on the chairs set up in the office, making them unusable, while the toilets have deteriorated to such an extent that they are no longer utilised.
Many are questioning why Collectorate officials are indifferent to these ongoing issues. Employees are urging authorities to take immediate action by appointing sanitation staff to clean up the old collectorate.