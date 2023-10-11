Pol parties set to unleash poll blitz on social media

Hyderabad: The Assembly elections 2023 in Telangana are poised towards laying greater emphasis on the virtual electoral battle through social media platforms.



All parties are now fully geared up for the virtual war for generating sensational content and video footage against their rivals and to popularise the achievements and promises of the parties they represent.

Sources of these parties reveal that they have already started indulging in the social media campaigns. Special IT teams have been constituted and creative content creators have been hired by paying heavy packages that run into lakhs of rupees. The parties have also asked the contestants to use social media extensively to influence the voters and seek their support in the elections which are crucial. Sources said that BRS has created a large number of social media groups from village to state level to take up social media campaigns on Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp.

“A group of young leaders have been assigned to create content on BRS to effectively counter or run down the opposition parties and their promises.” Another special team was assigned to monitor the flow of information on the social media platforms and alert the leadership so that counter strategies can be planned.

The pink party is said to have created two groups of leaders, one to counter the BJP’s claims and try to prove them wrong regarding their contribution towards state development and another group to take on the Congress party and its campaign both on social media and physical campaign.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao is monitoring the social media groups at the state level.

In 2018 elections also the BRS had made use of social media on a large scale, but this time it has further been strengthened and new strategies are being worked out to reach a greater number of people in the shortest possible time. Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is the mentor for the Congress social media team. He is setting the agenda and unleashing the campaign against BRS and BJP on specific issues. For the Congress social media groups, corruption and failures of the government will be the main agenda.

The media teams of BJP too are busy working on creating video and text content against the BRS and Congress emphasising on the need for double engine Sarkar. Senior most leaders like Bandi Sanjay, E Rajendar, D Arvind and others are part of the monitoring and strategy team for the social media groups.