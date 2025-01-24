Police apprehend 4 inter-state offenders, recover stolen property worth `30L

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police apprehended four interstate offenders involved in stolen property worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh. Police seized property with a total worth of Rs 30 lakh.

Police arrested Afroz Ahmed Patel (24) of Karnataka, Mohammed Ibrahim (31) of Zaheerabad, Shaik Anwar (35), and Balla Ram Satyanarayana (47). Another accused, Syed Mustafa, is absconding. According to police, B Laxman of Balanagar, Medchal district, lodged a complaint of vehicular theft. On January 20, he was driving a road roller at his workplace, at Shiva Shakti Timber Depot in Jeedimetla. After completing his work, he parked the road roller beside the road, near Industrial Park, Jeedimetla, and left to go home. On January 21, when he came to the parked place, he found the road roller missing. Following the complaint, police booked a case and investigated.

The police said the investigation relied on leads from CCTV footage at the scene of the offence, analysis of over 64 cameras along the escape route, and advanced technical tools. This diligent effort led to the detection of property crimes under the jurisdiction of the Jeedimetla police station, involving stolen property worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh and seized property with a total worth of Rs 30 lakh.