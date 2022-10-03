Police arrests three terrorists in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Sunday took Abdul Zahed, Mohammed Samiyuddin alias Abdul Sami and Maj Hasan Farooq alias Maaz into custody and during enquiry, the accused revealed the terror plans.

According to police, Abdul Zahed was involved in several cases earlier, including the suicide attack on Begumpet taskforce office in 2005 and planned to cause blasts in Ganesh temple in Secunderabad in 2002.

During interrogation, Zahed revealed that he had links with Pakistan ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba and as per the ISI orders, they planned to arrange blasts in the city to create terror. They identified areas where people will gather during Dasra festival, political meetings etc and reportedly conducted recede.