POLICE ban bursting of firecrackers in public spaces

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police has issued a directive banning bursting of firecrackers or fireworks in public spaces, mainly around military cantonment areas in view of the tensions between India and Pakistan. The Cyberabad police also imposed a ban on flying drones over a 10 km radius from the international airport.

The notification issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand stated that, “In light of the current security environment, the sudden sound of fire crackers could be misinterpreted as a sign of distress, an explosion, or even a terror related activity. This could potentially lead to panic, disrupt public order, and place unnecessary strain on security forces.” The Commissioner warned any person violating the directive would face legal action.

The Cyberabad police also imposed a ban on flying drones over a 10-km radius from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad in view of prevailing security measures. The order would remain in force from May 10 to June 9.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Saturday issued a notification vide powers conferred upon him under Section 163 of BNSS with a view to prevent danger or injury to persons and to ensure safety and security of all concerned.

He said that no flying activities of remotely controlled drones of any capacity or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft will be allowed over an area of 10-km radius from RGIA. Any person violating the order shall be punishable under relevant sections of law, Avinash said.