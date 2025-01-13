Police book Daggubati family for demolition

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police registered a case against actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his family members for the alleged trespassing and demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel last year.

The case was booked based on court orders. The police cited producer Daggubati Suresh, his brother Venkatesh, Suresh’s son Rana and producer Abhiram as accused.

The police booked a case based on a complaint lodged by Pramod Kumar, who alleged that despite a pending injunction from the City Civil Court and orders from the Telangana High Court, Venkatesh and others unlawfully entered the properties and caused damage with the help of anti-social elements.

The case pertains to the demolition of the hotel in 2014. It was demolished even after the Telangana High Court directed it not to. Following the gross violation of the High Court’s order, a civil court ordered a case to be registered against the Daggubati family and directed the police to investigate. Following the court orders, the police registered a case on Saturday under Sections 448, 452, 458 r/w 420 of the BNS for trespassing.

In November 2022 the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had partially demolished the hotel and adjoining structures constructed by Nanda Kumar on land taken on lease from the Daggubati family. Nanda Kumar eventually approached the HC, which had ordered status quo.

In January 2024, the Daggubati family allegedly completely demolished the structure. Nanda Kumar approached the Nampally court for violation of orders. The court ordered the police to investigate the case. The proceedings in the case continued; on Saturday the court directed the police to register a case.