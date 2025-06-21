Police conduct cordon and search operations in Tolichowki

As a part of the community connect programme, a cordon and search operation was conducted in the early hours on Friday. Police teams conducted checks in over 300 houses during the operation. As many as 28 African nationals were taken to the police station for passport verification.

According to police, the objective of the programme was to engage with the local community, understand their concerns, identify social issues, and take action against anti-social elements. The initiative also aimed to curb drug-related activities, public consumption of alcohol, and other unlawful behaviors.

The city police carried out checks in the Paramount Colony area under the Tolichowki Police Station limits. The operation was conducted between 5 am and 8 am under the supervision of Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand. This initiative was part of a Community Contact Program aimed at addressing local security concerns and verifying documentation of residents.

The operation involved 250 police personnel including officials South and West Zone DCP Chandramohan, Additional DCP Iqbal Siddiqui, ACPs Sudarshan, Syed Fayaz, Vijay Srinivas, Mohammed Munawar along with 15 inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors. Police teams conducted checks in over 300 houses during the operation. Police also seized 28 two-wheelers, 2 cars and an auto for lacking proper documentation. Moreover, illegally stored domestic gas cylinders were recovered from one of the residences.

Furthermore, 28 African nationals were taken to the police station for passport verification. Authorities stated that these individuals were unable to produce valid documents during the checks and as many as 16 foreigners were staying illegally with expired visas.

Police said that legal action will be initiated against those found possessing invalid or expired passports. Also, cases will be booked against individuals who fail to produce valid passport documents. The DCP said “The details of the foreigners will be sent to the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, who will take a decision in this regard.”

Another cordon and search operation was conducted at CC Nagar, Bansilalpet in Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Thursday night. A total of 250 houses were checked during the operation, conducted by a police team comprising around 200 Police Personnel including B Anand, Addl. DCP, Central Zone, A Yadagiri, ACP Gandhi Nagar division.

During the operation, police seized 32 bottles of beer from the belt shop, 150 Gutka packets. Also, the police seized 80 bikes, a car and an auto rickshaw. Moreover, 3 rowdies and 8 suspects were also checked.