Just In
Police Deny Permission for KTR’s Farmers’ Protest in Nalgonda
The police have denied permission for K.T. Rama Rao’s (KTR) planned farmers' protest in Nalgonda scheduled for tomorrow.
Nalgonda: The police have denied permission for K.T. Rama Rao’s (KTR) planned farmers' protest in Nalgonda scheduled for tomorrow. The decision was taken in view of ongoing Gram Sabhas in the district and increased traffic on the highways due to the Sankranti festive season.
The proposed protest site, located along the highway, raised concerns about potential disruptions to public movement. Citing safety and traffic management as key reasons, the police stated that allowing the protest could lead to inconvenience for travelers and residents alike.
KTR and his team have been vocal about farmers’ issues, with the protest aimed at drawing attention to their demands. However, the police emphasized the need to maintain order and avoid congestion during a time when highways are witnessing a surge in traffic.