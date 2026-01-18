Police foil BRS protest

Hyderabad: Scores of BRS cadre were stopped by police at different places in the city on Saturday when they were proceeding to participate in a ‘peace rally’ demanding the establishment of a separate Secunderabad Municipal Corporation.

Police said there was no permission for the rally. Former Minister and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav had earlier said that a peace rally would be organised from the Secunderabad Railway Station to the Gandhi statue on the MG Road on Saturday, demanding a separate Secunderabad Municipal Corporation. BRS leaders said police were blocking the peace rally, and the party workers were prevented from taking part in the rally and were taken into custody. Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, in a post on ‘X’ said : “Blocking the peaceful rally being held under the leadership of our party senior leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav garu for the establishment of Secunderabad Municipal Corporation, and arresting the workers is a condemnable act.”