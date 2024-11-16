Live
- Sharad Pawar makes a soul-stirring plea 'to regain the glory of progressive Maharashtra'
- Seven soldiers killed in attack on Pak military camp in Balochistan
- ICC announces 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy tour to begin in Islamabad
- Americans increasingly vote along class lines, not racial ones: Report
- Chandrababu's brother Rammurthy Naidu Passes Away in Hyderabad
- Russia restricts enriched uranium exports to US
- South African President orders immediate closure of tuck shops linked to food poisoning cases
- Study explains mechanisms behind food poisoning, gut infections
- Telangana residential school student commits suicide
- Cases of 'walking pneumonia' rise in US capital, joining national trend
Just In
Police Intensify Investigation into Lagacharla Attack on Officers; Eight More Detained
The police have ramped up their investigation into the recent attack on law enforcement officers in Lagacharla, leading to the detention of eight additional suspects.
The police have ramped up their investigation into the recent attack on law enforcement officers in Lagacharla, leading to the detention of eight additional suspects. These individuals have been taken to Parigi Police Station for questioning and will be produced in court following a medical examination.
In connection with the case, authorities have already arrested 17 individuals who have been remanded into custody. Notably, former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy is currently incarcerated in Charlapally Jail, while the other 16 detainees have been transferred to Sangareddy Jail from Parigi.
Meanwhile, Director General Mahesh Bhagwat is actively gathering information about the incident at the Vikarabad District Police Office. In addition to investigating the Lagacharla attack, police are conducting inquiries in surrounding villages and launching special operations to track down any fugitives linked to the case.