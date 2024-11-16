Police Intensify Investigation into Lagacharla Attack on Officers; Eight More Detained

The police have ramped up their investigation into the recent attack on law enforcement officers in Lagacharla, leading to the detention of eight additional suspects. These individuals have been taken to Parigi Police Station for questioning and will be produced in court following a medical examination.

In connection with the case, authorities have already arrested 17 individuals who have been remanded into custody. Notably, former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy is currently incarcerated in Charlapally Jail, while the other 16 detainees have been transferred to Sangareddy Jail from Parigi.

Meanwhile, Director General Mahesh Bhagwat is actively gathering information about the incident at the Vikarabad District Police Office. In addition to investigating the Lagacharla attack, police are conducting inquiries in surrounding villages and launching special operations to track down any fugitives linked to the case.