Police Must Earn Public Confidence – SP Gaikwad

Nagarkurnool: As part of the annual inspections, District Superintendent of Police Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, IPS visited Uppununtla Police Station and reviewed its functioning on Thursday.

During the visit, the SP, along with the station staff, planted a sapling on the station premises and emphasized the responsibility of every individual towards environmental protection.

The SP instructed the officers to respond promptly to complaints, especially to Dial–100 calls, and to work in a manner that strengthens public confidence in the police system. He also directed them to identify accident-prone “black spots” on roads and install warning signboards to prevent mishaps.

Reviewing the list of rowdy sheeters, the SP advised officials to keep constant surveillance over their activities. He urged Village Police Officers to be readily available in their respective villages and actively work to resolve local issues.

As part of crime prevention measures, he instructed staff to promote the installation of CCTV cameras in every village.

Expressing satisfaction over the cleanliness, record maintenance, and discipline of the station staff, the SP appreciated SI Venkat and his team for their efforts. He said the police system must continue to strengthen its role in ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order in the district.