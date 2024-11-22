Police Officers Urged to Improve Public Image at Passing Out Parade in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The public perception of police officers as harsh and unapproachable must change, according to Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of Drugs Control Administration. Speaking at a passing-out parade of new constables, Reddy urged police officers to exhibit exemplary conduct and professionalism in order to erase negative perceptions of the police.

The parade, held at two police training centers in Karimnagar, celebrated the completion of nine months of rigorous training for 1,351 constables from the Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissionerates. Senior police officials, including Vijay Kumar, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, attended the ceremony and congratulated the newly trained constables.

Reddy explained the importance of positive interactions between the police and the public. He cited a survey indicating that while many people have a negative view of the police, about 80% of those who had direct interactions with officers held positive opinions. He pointed out that those with negative views typically had little personal contact with the police, often having never visited a police station.

In his address, Reddy praised the Telangana Police Academy for providing comprehensive training to the recruits. He also highlighted the increasing number of highly educated candidates applying for constable positions, noting this as a commendable trend.

"Serving the public through the police department is one of the highest callings," Reddy said. He encouraged the recruits to remain alert, continuously improve their skills, and maintain fitness throughout their careers. He also emphasized that constables trained for the AR (Armed Reserve) branch could later transition to civil duties if needed.

Reddy further stressed that police officers, through their behavior and service, have the opportunity to shape a positive public opinion. "You are the ambassadors of the police department," he told the recruits, urging them to lead by example in building trust with the public.

Vijay Kumar Calls for Strengthening Police Reputation

Vijay Kumar, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, spoke about the challenges faced by the police in dealing with issues such as Naxalism, terrorism, cybercrime, and drug trafficking. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the reputation of the police by combating these challenges effectively.

He also urged officers to serve with integrity, particularly when dealing with vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly. "When you serve with honesty and selflessness, public trust in the police will grow," he said.

Giving a motivational speech, Vijay Kumar compared police officers and doctors to divine figures sent by God to protect and serve humanity. He advised the recruits to always strive for justice and to work tirelessly to eliminate wrongdoing.

The event concluded with the distribution of awards to those who had displayed exceptional performance during training.