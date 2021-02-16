Police Officials Arrest A Thief Gang And Recover 190 Grams Of Gold Ornaments



This is the story of a family of six relatives who formed a gang and did many thefts. They targeted gold shops while roaming in an auto. Pretending to be customers, they divert the attention of traders and steal gold and silver jewellery. OSD Radhakrishnan Rao said on Monday that the gang, which had committed three crimes in a month, was nabbed by the North Zone Task Force police.



Here are a few details about these thieves…

• Y. Renuka from Prakasam district, her close relatives M. Kiran, Y. Raju, his wives Tulsi, Shweta and another cousin Rani migrated to the city 15 years ago.

• Those who settled in the Hayat Nagar area did small things in the early days but then decided to commit crimes to make easy money. They formed a gang led by Renuka.

• The five of them wander around the city in auto and pick the one that suits them best in the jewellery stores found on the way.

• They enter into it as customers. Someone tells the owner to show the jewellery and items. While he is at work, the rest of them divert his attention and steal the gold and silver objects in his hand.

• They put them on specially sewn shelves inside their clothes and come out of the shop. And then everyone flies together in their auto. Then all of them sell the stolen property and share the money.

• Similarly, 600 grams of silver jewellery was stolen from Ramswaroop Jewelers in Chikkadpally, 50 grams of silver jewellery from Omsai Jewelers in Nacharam and 400 grams of silver from Trishal Jewelers in Tukaramgate.

• North Zone Task Force police have stepped in to crack the Tukarangate case. K Nageshwara Rao led the team of SI K Srikant, G Rajashekara Reddy and B Parameswar have investigated this case.

• Police arrested six people on Monday and seized 1070 grams of silver jewellery and cell phones along with an auto from them. Officials say the value of these could be up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The accused was handed over to Tukarangate police.

• According to police, Renuka, a member of the gang, has been booked in 13 cases in various police stations in the past, 3 against Kiran, 8 against Tulsi, 3 against Shweta and 2 against Raju. In some police stations, they are the most wanted criminals.