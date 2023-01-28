Police officials should act with humanitarian perspective: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Karimnagar district is the stronghold of movements and Chief Minister KCR's favorite district.

He bid farewell to Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, who was transferred as Joint Commissioner of Rachakonda Commissionerate, at the police headquarters on Friday and welcomed newly posted CP L Subbarayudu, who took charge on the day.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister suggested that the officials should work with a humanitarian perspective and provide good governance and work with the aim of getting the people's support.

He said that officials should work together to increase the reputation of Karimnagar district which has a history, any officer should get people's support and everyone should work towards the same goal.

Kamalakar said it was a good tradition to bid farewell to those who have gone on transfer and to welcome newly posted officer. He hailed Satyanarayana as one of the few people who got received accolades from all quarters as a CP of Karimnagar.