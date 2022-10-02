Police put Peddapalli MLA under house arrest

Peddapalli: The Peddapalli MLA, Dasari Manohar Reddy was put under house arrest by the police on Sunday morning, preventing him from visiting the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Odela mandal headquarters.

It may be recalled that former MLA and Congress leader Ch Vijayaramana Rao had recently alleged that the legislator was encouraging illegal sand mining in the constituency. The Congress leader challenged the MLA to take oath in Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti if he was not involved in illegal sand mining.

Responding to the Congress leader's challenge, the MLA had expressed his willingness to take oath in the temple. When he tried to start from home to reach the Odela shrine, police prevented him and put him under house arrest to avert any untoward incident.

On the other hand, Vijayaramana Rao, who reached the temple, was taken into custody by the police. As the police refused to allow him enter the shrine, the Congress leader took an oath at the portrait of Mallikarjuna Swamy outside the temple.