Police says no permission for Deeksha Diwas

Hyderabad: The police have denied permission for the BRS to take up 'Deeksha Diwas' proposed by the party at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The BRS leaders had proposed to observe Deeksha Diwas to mark the anniversary of their party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. The BRS leaders had planned to take up blood donation in the party office at Telangana Bhavan. However, the police personnel raised objection stating that it was against the code of conduct.

The BRS legal cell head S Bharat argued that they had already taken permission from the Election Commission for taking up the program in the party office and police should not have any objection for this. He said that even the opposition parties were taking up programs in their offices.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao is slated to visit the Telangana Bhavan in a short while from now.