Police Security Tightened at Allu Arjun’s Residence After OU JAC Vandalism

Hyderabad : Heavy police security has been deployed at actor Allu Arjun's residence following a protest by Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) members. The protestors demanded justice for Sri Teja, a victim of the tragic stampede that occurred during a promotional event at Sandhya Theatre.

The OU JAC members gathered outside the actor’s house, expressing their anger over the incident. In a dramatic turn, some protestors allegedly hurled stones at the actor’s residence, damaging flower pots in the premises. Security personnel stationed at the house intervened and stopped the protestors from causing further destruction.

The Sandhya Theatre stampede incident, which left several injured, occurred during a promotional event for a film associated with Allu Arjun. Protestors claim that better crowd management could have prevented the tragedy, and they are holding the event organizers accountable for the mishap.

In response to the protest, a heavy contingent of police forces was deployed to maintain order and ensure the safety of the actor and his family. Officials have confirmed that an investigation into the protest and the acts of vandalism is underway.

The incident has sparked debates on the safety protocols at public events and has drawn attention to the need for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. Meanwhile, fans of Allu Arjun have condemned the protestors’ actions, calling for peaceful resolutions and justice for the victims.