Police seize 13 petrol bunks in Hyderabad for pilfering fuel

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad commisionerate has raided the petrol bunks on Saturday and seized around 13 bunks for pilfering the fuel in Hyderabad. The officials also seized 26 petrol bunks in Andhra Pradesh state. As many as 26 members were taken into custody on the charges of cheating the public.

All the seized petrol bunks were defrauding the people by inserting the electronic chips which deliver less fuel but shows the required quantity of customer on the metre reading. The police busted the national-racket with the arrest of one Mahaboob Pasha who told the police about the list of petrol bunks in the state using the e-chips.

Based on the information from Pasha, the legal metrology department swung into action and inspected all the petrol bunks across the state along with the help of the police. The police said that the gang had colluded with the petrol bunk owners to deceive the customers.

The officials of the legal metrology department said that the modus operandi of the gang is to deliver less quantity of fuel to customers. "For every one litre of fuel delivered to the customers, there will be a shortage of 30 ml but the metre reading will be normal. The customer will be charged for one litre of fuel despite he gets 30 ml less," the officials said.

Also, it is learned that the petrol bunk staff will be given two keys. The first key will be used when the officials come for inspection while the second key will be used to activate the chip and cheat the customers.