Police seize liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Khammam during lockdown

The Khammam has seized liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh from four people here at Saradhi Nagar in the district.

The enforcement officials along with the police noticed a car with liquor bottles while they were checking the vehicles. The officials stopped the vehicles and found the people inside the car were transporting the liquor from a liquor shop in Kodad. The police registered a case against the four people under relevant sections of IPC.

In a similar case, the police seized 32 bottles of liquor from a car during vehicle in Ghatkesar. The police registered cases against three persons and arrested them on Saturday night.

The trio told the police that they have procured the liquor for a function that was supposed to hold this month. As the function was postponed, the liquor bottles were kept in the car itself, the arrested said. All the trio are learned to be relatives and are the residents of Alwal.