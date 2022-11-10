Police take three accused in MLAs poaching case into custody

The police have taken the accused into custody in the MLA poaching case which created a sensation across the country. It is known that the ACB court has allowed the three accused in Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad to be in police custody for two days. Moinabad police reached the Chanchalguda jail on Thursday morning and took the accused Nanda Kumar, Ramachandra Bharati and Simhayaji Swamy into their custody. From there they were taken to Rajendranagar Police Station. The three accused will be interrogated by a special investigation team.



Meanwhile, the government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a deeper investigation into the case of baiting TRS MLAs. The Telangana government has filed petitions from the local court to the Supreme Court to hand over the case to the CBI to falsify the case. It has issued orders setting up a SIT to bust this conspiracy completely.

DGP Mahender Reddy appealed to the state government to form a special investigation team with experienced officers as the case of baiting MLAs is very sensitive and has become sensational. Considering the DGP's appeal, the government constituted a SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand. Along with him, senior officers with extensive experience in crime investigation and expertise in using new technology have been appointed as members of this team. Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari, Cyberabad DCP Kalmeshwar Singhanwar, Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy, Narayanapet SP Venkateshwarlu, Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar, Moinabad SHO Lakshmi Reddy are members of this team.