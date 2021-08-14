Police verification certificate can be availed online in Telangana

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Friday launched a new service in the State, wherein police verification certificate (PVC) and police clearance certificate (PCC) can be availed online. Reddy said the newly set up i-verify on PCC and PVC is for people or organisations to apply online from now on without having to go to the District Police Commissioner's offices and police stations. He launched the new programme through a video conference.

He said the certificates are required by various agencies of the State and Central governments to obtain government or private employment or to go abroad or to obtain employment abroad and join the respective agencies.

Earlier, one had to approach the district police offices to get the certificates. The service launched by the Telangana police require a person who needs a PVC to open website pvc.tspolice.gov.in, open the user guide and complete the application online.

The application then goes to the concerned district unit. After verification the certificate will be issued. A user can also find details of what stage the application is. Once the verification is complete a user or organisation can avail the certificate via speed post or will be handed over directly, as requested, said an officer.