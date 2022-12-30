Political highs and lows of 2022

Nalgonda: The year 2022 has given fortune to the ruling BRS party in erstwhile Nalgonda district. The party candidates won the MLC and Munugodu by-elections held in the district. With the winning of TRS candidate in Munugodu by-poll, the party bagged all 12 Assembly seats in its account. The State level corporation posts have been given to the leaders of the erstwhile district.

The Congress party has not recovered, as expected. In Munugodu by-election, even though, all the party leaders campaigned hard but the desired result was not achieved. BJP got unexpected support and has gained momentum in the district through Munugodu by-election.

BRS gets strong hold in district

BRS party has gained full control over the Erstwhile Nalgonda district in 2022. The party won all the elections held under the leadership of Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy.

BRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won in Munugodu by-election. As a result, 12 assembly seats in erstwhile Nalgonda district added in the account of BRS. On the other hand, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy was elected as MLC for the second time and re-elected as Legislative Council chairman. BRS candidate MC Kotireddy won as MLC under Nalgonda local bodies.

Suryapet-based BRS leader Bharat Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited and Made Rajeevsagar as the chairman of the Telangana Food Corporation. The tenure of Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy as chairman of Oil Fed of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has been extended.

Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav from Nalgonda district got the post of chairman of Sheep and Goat Corporation. Miryalaguda former MLA Tippana Vijayasimha Reddy got the post of State Agros chairman and Ramachandranayak as TRICOR chairman.

No recovery for Congress

The Congress party has not gained any momentum in the district. Apart from criticising the central and state governments, no major programmes were organised.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is the only MLA of the Congress party from Erstwhile Nalgonda district, resigned his post. Rajgopal's joining in BJP led to no- MLA representation from congress in the district.

In the Munugodu by-elections, all the senior leaders including TPCC president Revanth Reddy campaigned but did not achieve the expected result. Moreover, the party candidate Sravanhi lost her deposit.

In the State working committee appointed by TPCC, except Bhongir MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, the rest of the district leaders got berths.

In Nalgonda and Yadadri districts, party presidents Shankar Naik and Kumbham Anilkumar Reddy have been appointed presidents for the second time.

In Suryapet, Cheviti Venkannan, who is the president, did not get a chance to be DCC president for the second time. On the whole, the Congress party did not fight much in the district. No progress had been made.

BJP strengthens

BJP gained in Erstwhile Nalgonda district through Munugodu by-election. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who joined the BJP from the Congress, won huge votes in that election and it seems that the party has a chance to win in the district if it has a strong leader.

In the 2018 general elections , BJP got 12,000 votes in Munugodu, but Rajagopal Reddy, who contested from BJP in the by-election held on November 3, secured more than 86,000 votes and gave life to the party in the district.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay started Padayatra from Yadadri-Bhongir and fought against grain procurement in Nalgonda, which filled the ranks of the party with new enthusiasm.

During the Munugodu by-elections, former MP of Bhuvanagiri Booranarsaiah Goud left the ruling BRS party and joined the BJP, while YSRCP Telangana president Gattu Srikanth Reddy and Yuva Telangana Party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy joined the BJP.

Rising hopes of left Party

New hopes started in the Communist Party. The Munugodu by-election instilled a lot of confidence in them. There is no representation in the Legislative Assembly from CPM and CPI in the district.

Party-wise programs have also reduced to a large extent.

The Munugodu by-election in 2022 gave them a lot of strength.

Left parties supported the ruling BRS party in the elections which helped BRS to win in Munugodu. The leaders are confident that they will continue the alliance with BRS in the general election and bring back the glory in the party district.

At the year ending President Draupadi Murmu visited Yadadri Shrine.