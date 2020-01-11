Political parties opposing CAA for survival:Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman said that Opposition parties have given religious colour to the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 and unleased misleading propaganda.

Addressing at an intellectuals' meetings on CAA here on Friday, he said, the political parties which are existing based on caste, religion, region are battling for their survival after the huge mandate of people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2019.

He said the NDA government at the Centre has got support for its development and welfare agenda from people cutting across the regions, religions, caste and other considerations.

This was due to the bold decisions taken by the Modi government for the last five years.

They include the scrapping of Article 371, construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the triple talaq bill to free Muslim women from instant divorce.

All these measures are endearing people and the way the Modi government has taken them forward evolving consensus among different political parties in the parliament.