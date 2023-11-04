Politically motivated: KTR

Hyderabad: The report by the National Dam Safety Authority pointing out irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project has stirred a hornets’ nest ahead of elections to the Telangana Assembly.



IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday hit back at the Centre saying that the project had been cleared by the Central Water Commission, which reports to the Union government. He said the report was ‘politically motivated’ and questioned its timing as it comes weeks ahead of the Assembly polls.

"Every single irrigation project in India, including Kaleshwaram, is eventually vetted by the CWC... only after they approve all specs. It is given clearance... while construction and later, a CWC team called it an 'engineering marvel' and we got an award in the United States too...," he added.

Meanwhile, the TPCC had written a letter to the President of India that a CBI probe be ordered into the alleged irregularities in the project and demanded repairs to the damaged barrages under the Central supervision.